Son allegedly hit mother with hammer during argument: Harris County deputies

By
Published  June 12, 2025 7:27am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • A 61-year-old mother was airlifted to the hospital after being allegedly struck with a hammer by her own son, officials said.
    • The son was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
    • Harris County authorities say the suspect messaged a friend about the attack on a social media app.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 24-year-old man is in custody after allegedly attacking his mother with a hammer during an argument Wednesday evening, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Son charged for attacking his mother

What we know:

Major Ben Katrib reports deputies received a call about a life-threteaning situation in the 18700 block of Holly Way. A man told authorities his friend messaged him on a gaming app to say he just hit his mother.

Deputies arrived to the home and found a 61-year-old woman unresponsive in the backyard, bleeding from the head. The woman got into an argument with her son, and he hit her multiple times in the head with a hammer.

She was airlifted to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

Major Katrib says this is when the suspect messaged his friend about the attack, but the friend did not see the message until two hours later.

The friend then convinced the son to call 911.

AT this time, the suspect is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The investigation remains ongoing.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what the argument between the mother and son was.

The Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office Major Ben Katrib gave details at the scene.

