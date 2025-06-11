Harris County: Man accused of striking his mother on Holly Way, authorities investigating

The Brief A mother was airlifted to the hospital after being allegedly beaten by her own son, officials said. Officials stated the incident occurred in the 18700 block of Holly Way after deputies responded to a call for service. The man was located and detained, officials stated.



Harris County authorities are investigating after a man is accused of striking his mother, authorities said.

Harris County crime: Man accused of striking his mother

What we know:

Officials stated the incident occurred in the 18700 block of Holly Way after deputies responded to a call for service.

When authorities arrived, officials said the woman was barely breathing with serious bodily injuries.

The man was located and detained, officials stated.

The woman was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not say what the motive was behind the incident.

The suspect's name has not been released.