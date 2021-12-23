Son, 20, charged in shooting of his father in southwest Houston

article

A 20-year-old man is accused in the shooting of his father in southwest Houston on Wednesday, police say.

Rafael Sincere Aceves, 20, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Officers responded to a shooting call around 2:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of West Airport Boulevard.

A 40-year-old man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

According to HPD, officers were advised that the man had been shot in the chest by his son.

The suspect was questioned, taken into custody and subsequently charged in the shooting.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP