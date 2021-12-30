Some Texas Walmart, Sam’s Club pharmacies to dispense COVID-19 antiviral medications

article

Some Texas Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will begin dispensing authorized COVID-19 antiviral medications to those with prescriptions.

The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorizations for Pfizer's paxlovid and Merck's molnupiravir last week.

Starting December 30, Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will dispense the oral drugs through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Therapeutics Program, according to a news release. Select locations are receiving limited supplies of the COVID-19 antiviral medication.

Customers will need a prescription from a healthcare provider to receive the medication. It will only be available at Walmart and Sam’s Club by curbside pickup or drive-thru pharmacy windows.

Customers and healthcare providers can go to https://www.walmart.com/covidmedication to find the nearest store or club that is carrying this medication to send the electronic prescription.

According to the news release, Walmart worked closely with the federal government and state health departments to select locations where states’ determined the treatment was needed most,

While initial treatment supply is limited, the release states, Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies stand ready to help expand treatment access nationwide.

"We are committed to working with our state and federal partners to provide access to new treatment options like authorized COVID-19 antiviral medications, as they become available," said Kevin Host, senior vice president of pharmacy. "This offers customers the option to recover at home and helps reduce the burden on our hospitals and communities. As we have since the beginning of the pandemic, we’re proud to support our communities through everyday essentials, healthy food, vaccines, medication and other health care needs as we all work together to weather the pandemic."

The FDA authorized Pfizer’s drug for adults and children ages 12 and older with a positive COVID-19 test and early symptoms who face the highest risks of hospitalization. That includes older people and those with conditions like obesity and heart disease, though the drug is not recommended for patients with severe kidney or liver problems. Children eligible for the drug must weigh at least 88 pounds.

The FDA authorized Merck’s drug for adults with a positive COVID-19 test, early symptoms and who face the highest risks of hospitalization, including older people and those with conditions like obesity and heart disease. The agency said molnupiravir should be considered for patients "for whom alternative COVID-19 treatment options authorized by the FDA are not accessible or clinically appropriate." Molnupiravir will also carry a warning against use during pregnancy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.