Some parents say they fear for their kids safety at school

The Brief Parents report persistent bullying at Crosby Middle School, leading some, like Brianna, to homeschool their children for safety. Children, including Brianna's daughter Julie, have suffered physical attacks, prompting parents to address the school board for action. Innovative Alternatives offers assistance with anti-bullying programs, focusing on building a caring school community and setting behavioral standards.



Some parents say their children are being bullied in school, and they feel enough isn't being done to stop it.

One mom we spoke with, Brianna, says she's now homeschooling her 11-year-old daughter because of violence at school.

"Safety is my biggest concern. When she was attacked in the lunchroom on Tuesday, it was right in front of administration, and they were able to get to her quickly. After that happened, my biggest concern was if this was in a more secluded area it could have been so much worse," Brianna says.

Brianna and several other parents tell Fox 26 their kids are victims of a bully at Crosby Middle.

"Yes, I believe she's manipulative. I believe she's the source. If she wasn't the main bully, I don't believe my child would be bullied," says a mom who did not want to be identified.

A couple of moms have also spoken before the Crosby ISD School Board.

"I just want my child to be safe," says another mother.

"She ripped my glasses off, broke my glasses. She pulled my hair out, and it was bleeding a little bit right here," says Brianna's 6th grade daughter, 11-year-old Julie.

"Now my daughter has to miss out on the rest of her school year because I'm terrified to send her back. I'm homeschooling her now," Brianna adds.

"Creating a caring community is one of the most successful ways to reduce bullying in a school," says Licensed Master Social Worker Elizabeth Whelan, who's with Innovative Alternatives non-profit group. The organization provided counseling at Santa Fe High School after the tragic school shooting there.

The non-profit also specializes in teaching anti-bullying at schools, helping kids and staff work together to create the environment they want.

"So, what do we want our classroom to look like? What is ok behavior and what is not ok behavior and when there's not ok behavior what do we do about it?" Whelan explains.

Crosby ISD released the following statement:

"Campus administrators conducted a full investigation along with law enforcement partners. Due to confidentiality rules, the district cannot share details of disciplinary action taken as a result of the investigation. We can also confirm that our law enforcement partners have taken the case to the district attorney’s office, but prosecutors declined to file charges.

Violence and bullying of any kind is unacceptable, and every allegation is treated seriously. We also believe in being proactive and raising awareness about bullying before it can start. We have an anonymous tip reporting system so that students have a confidential platform in which to voice their concerns. For the last two years, Crosby ISD has hosted weekly events on campuses to promote kindness. This school year, the district launched a year-long initiative to show students a better path by forming anti-bullying committees on each campus. We are committed to a safe learning environment for all students."



