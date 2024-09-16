Some homeowners frustrated with insurance delays after Hurricane Beryl

It's been more than two months since Hurricane Beryl smashed into the greater Houston area. But some homeowners tell us they are frustrated that they're still waiting for their insurance companies to pay their claims.

"Lord, have mercy," said 76-year-old Frances Williams.

Williams says Hurricane Beryl gave her home a beating.

"I had to put up the plastic to keep it from raining," Williams said, showing us plastic she's put over her ceiling to keep rain out.

She showed us insulation coming out of the ceiling, bubbles in the walls, and mold growing in her closet ceiling.

But about two months since filing her claim with Wellington Insurance, she says it hasn't been settled yet.

More recently, she says she just returned home from the hospital where she was treated for pneumonia. Williams says she worries that what's growing in her ceiling could make it hard to get well.

We contacted Wellington Insurance, which sent us the following statement:

"Wellington cannot comment as to the insurance transactions of any specific customers due to privacy considerations. However, policyholders with damages are encouraged to promptly submit notice of their claims so that the investigation and settlement process can proceed. Our website has a Hurricane Beryl banner with claim reporting contact information and a link to Frequently Asked Questions (https://www.wellingtoninsgroup.com/).

"All claims reported to Wellington are then timely adjusted. Certainly, claim handling timelines can be affected by a number of variables, including access to the property and claim volume following a catastrophe such as Hurricane Beryl. It follows that the statutory claim handling timelines were extended by order of the Texas Insurance Commissioner. Claim decisions then reflect the specific coverages provided by the policies. To the extent we can provide additional context for claim decisions, our customers are encouraged to contact us directly."

Texas law requires insurers to accept or reject claims within 15 days of receiving all requested documents.

But the Texas Department of Insurance gave insurers an extra 15 days due to the high volume of claims from Hurricane Beryl. Plus, insurers can request additional time.

We asked attorney Eric Dick what homeowners can do if they feel their claim is improperly delayed or denied.

"You absolutely should get an attorney, and I’d get one early on," said Dick.

He suggests taking a lot of photos of the damage, and not throwing anything away.

"You don’t want to throw away your contents that have been damaged. That’s a horrible idea. Put it in a bag, put it in the garage, save it," said Dick.

Since receiving FEMA aid can hinge on costs that insurance doesn't end up covering, homeowners can apply for FEMA's SBA loans while they're waiting for a decision.

"They get the SBA loan, they do a lot of repairs, then they get a lot of it repaid at the end when the claim gets paid," said Dick.

If you have an insurance claim that has been denied and you disagree with the decision, you can hire an attorney or a public adjuster to help you argue your case

Public Adjuster fees are capped at 10% of your settlement. You can find one through the Texas Association of Public Insurance Adjusters.

