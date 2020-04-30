Some businesses opt to stay closed during phase one of Texas reopening

Phase one of re-opening businesses in Texas begins on Friday.

All retail stores, restaurants, malls, churches, and movie theaters will be allowed to open to 25 percent capacity. However, opening is up to the business, it’s not a requirement.

In the Houston area, The Galleria, Katy Mills, and Premium Outlets have announced plans to open doors to customers Friday. These properties will require the use of facial coverings and will check customers for temperatures.

In addition, a spokesperson from Brookfield Properties says they will open certain locations next week.

“Following Governor Abbott’s order announcing the reopening of certain retail stores, Baybrook Mall, Deerbrook Mall, First Colony Mall, Willowbrook Mall and The Woodlands Mall will reopen on Tuesday, May 5,” said Rachel Wille from Brookfield Properties.

“The mall will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday-Saturday and from noon to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday. New measures have been implemented to help ensure the health and safety for all who enter the mall, including hand-sanitizing stations, touch-free interactions, frequent and intense cleanings and social distancing directions. We are working diligently to provide a safe, clean environment where people feel comfortable shopping, dining and enjoying their time.”

While movie theaters can re-open Friday, only a handful are. AMC Theaters, Cinemark, and Regal haven’t announced any plans so far.

In Galveston, beaches are set to open Friday as long as people follow social distancing recommendations.

Salons, bars, and gyms remains closed through at least mid-May.

If you’re in need of a driver’s license, DPS offices remain closed. In addition, DMV offices will also remain closed until further notice.

City of Houston courts won’t start trials until at least June 1st.

Local museums and libraries are allowed to open across Texas, but within the City of Houston they’ll remain closed for now.

On Thursday, Mayor Sylvester Turner and Marvin Odum held a press conference discussing Friday’s re-opening.

“If you start congregating as if this never existed, you’re going to see it reignite,” said Mayor Turner.

“Businesses are only going to be successful if customers feel they can go there safely,” said Odum.

People are encouraged to call businesses to check on operating hours before they shop.

We asked Mayor Turner if he plans to shop at area malls as they re-open this weekend.

“I will not be at the mall,” said Turner. “I won’t be at the restaurant. I’ll be at my home.”