Richmond crash: 1 killed in crash involving 2 vehicles on U.S. Highway 59

The Brief An investigation is underway following a deadly crash on U.S. Highway 59 in Richmond, according to officials. Richmond police said the crash occurred on U.S. Highway 59 northbound at Crab River Road. Officials said three right lanes and an exit were blocked following the crash involving an 18-wheeler and an SUV.



An investigation is underway following a deadly crash on U.S. Highway 59 in Richmond, according to officials.

What we know:

Richmond police said the crash occurred on U.S. Highway 59 northbound at Crabb River Road.

Officials said three right lanes and an exit were blocked following the crash involving an 18-wheeler and an SUV.

Authorities said the driver of the SUV was killed in the crash.

What we don't know:

Officials did not say what caused the crash.

The driver of the SUV has not been identified.