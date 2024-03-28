Cleveland ISD is closing schools on April 8 in recognition of the solar eclipse.

The district says the closure will give students and staff a chance to be with family and friends to "experience this once in a lifetime learning opportunity event to make memories, take pictures, make videos together."

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The district reminds everyone to follow safety protocols when viewing the eclipse.

The April 8 event is special because it is a total solar eclipse, and some Texas cities are in the path of totality.

SUGGESTED: Where is the best place to see the 2024 eclipse in Texas?

A total eclipse is seen from South Mike Sedar Park on August 21, 2017 in Casper, Wyoming. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

While the Houston area is not directly in the path of totality, about 94% of the sun will be blocked.

The next total solar eclipse that will be visible from the contiguous United States will be in 2044.