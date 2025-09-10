From DMs to Drugs: How social media fuels teen addiction

The Brief Social media could be affecting drug use and drug access in American teens. The Drug Enforcement Administration says criminal drug networks are abusing social media to expand their reach, create new markets, and target new clientele. One teen shares his addiction story with FOX 26, saying he used social media to obtain drugs.



Social media and drug influence

Big picture view:

About five hours a day — that’s how long the average U.S. teen spends on social media, according to the American Psychological Association.

Reports on the negative impact social media has on mental health in teens have been widespread for years – so much so the APA put out a health advisory on social media use in adolescence.

That advisory acknowledges that science can’t speak for every teen and that social media can be beneficial too.

Pew research found that a majority of teens see social media as a positive space for friendship and creativity – 74% saying it helps connect them with friends.

Something else to consider around social media use in teens – drugs.

Teens who use social media are five times likelier to use tobacco, three times likelier to use alcohol and twice as likely to use marijuana, according to a study conducted by the National Center on Addiction and Substance abuse at Columbia University.

The study says, "Half of the teens who spend any time on social networking sites in a typical day have seen pictures of kids drunk, passed out, or using drugs on these sites" stating that the teens who see the content are more likely to try the substances themselves.

Additionally, there’s evidence to support the fact that social media is commonly used among teens to buy and sell drugs.

'One-stop-shop' for drug sales

What they're saying:

The Drug Enforcement Administration says criminal drug networks are abusing social media to expand their reach, create new markets, and target new clientele.

It’s something Antonio Contreras III dealt with first-hand.

"I was always using some sort of social media to get ‘that’," he said.

‘That’ refers to drugs. He says he started using in seventh grade. "It made me not want to peruse anything like friendships, relationships, I just isolated for years."

Contreras says his drug use landed him on probation, then placed in a sober school.

"In January, I decided to relapse with some kids at school and that got me kicked out of the sober school," he said.

His problem was spiraling, and he says social media made getting his hands on drugs as easy as sending a DM.

"Everyone’s on social media. You have a bigger target audience than someone’s number," he said.

The Emoji Code

Why you should care:

The DEA calls social media a one-stop-shop for drug dealers.

They say drug traffickers advertise on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube. These advertisements are in disappearing, 24-hour stories and in posts, which are promptly posted and removed.

And – traffickers are using emojis as code for their products. A fact sheet shows a candy bar represents Xanax, a snowflake means cocaine, and plug emoji signals the dealer is open for business.

"In the social media realm, they’re using different emojis, different terms for drugs that can be hidden in plain sight," said Devin Daniels, who is the Director of Atlas Services for Cenikor Odessey House.

A Texas solution

Local perspective:

Cenikor Odessey House is where Contreras went for treatment after getting kicked out of sober school. It provides residential, outpatient, and aftercare support to teens who are struggling with substance use, mental health, and co-occurring disorders.

"I think everyone should have a chance, an opportunity, to be their best," said Daniels.

It’s one of only three treatment facilities in Texas that services teens for substance abuse, and the only one that operates as a non-profit.

"It reminded me that I can help people. I'm useful, it was really helpful for my mental health," said Contreras.

Contreras finished his treatment program and went on to graduate high school. He plans to start a career in the plumbing industry.