So fetch! 'Mean Girls, The Musical' in Houston all weekend

Regina George, Cady Heron, Gretchen Wieners and Karen Smith, known as the Plastics, have arrived at the Hobby Center.

‘Mean Girls’ features a book by nine-time Emmy Award® winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film. The cult classic film has had loyal fans since the movie was released in 2014. The musical opened on Broadway in April 2018, following a world premiere in 2017.

MORE BAYOU CITY BUZZ

The digital projections with changing scenes and quick costume switches captivates you and truly shows how far theater productions have come.



‘Mean Girls’ runs at the Hobby Center through August 22.



If you can’t make it over the weekend, don’t forget Houston Theater Week begins on Monday, August 22, celebrating live theater and performing arts in Houston’s history. For one week only, August 22-29, 2022, buy one, get one free tickets on select shows.

LATEST HOUSTON-AREA NEWS



Houston Theater Week includes blockbuster shows offered by your favorite performance venues: Houston Symphony, Houston Ballet, Alley Theatre, Houston Grand Opera, DaCamera, Performing Arts Houston, Theatre Under the Stars, and The Hobby Center.

For more information, click here.

