Snakes found in passenger's pants at Miami International Airport

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until FRI 6:34 PM CDT, Polk County, San Jacinto County
18
River Flood Warning
until MON 3:00 AM CDT, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until MON 12:20 AM CDT, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:00 PM CDT, Montgomery County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 10:11 AM CDT until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until MON 11:21 AM CDT, Liberty County, Polk County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 11:30 AM CDT, Liberty County, Montgomery County, San Jacinto County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 7:58 AM CDT until FRI 11:00 AM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:30 PM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:45 PM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 8:12 PM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until WED 12:34 AM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:37 AM CDT until SUN 5:08 AM CDT, Fort Bend County, Harris County
Flood Warning
until FRI 12:00 PM CDT, Chambers County, Grimes County, Harris County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Grimes County, Harris County, Harris County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, San Jacinto County, San Jacinto County, Brazos County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 12:00 PM CDT, Chambers County, Harris County, Liberty County
Flood Watch
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 8:13 AM CDT until FRI 11:15 AM CDT, Chambers County, Harris County

Snakes found in passenger's pants at Miami International Airport

By Daniel Miller
Published  May 3, 2024 8:21am CDT
Travel News
FOX TV Digital Team
02d4c96e- article

TSA officials found snakes hidden in a passenger's pants in April at Miami International Airport. (Photo courtesy of TSA Gulf)

MIAMI - A passenger got busted with snakes hidden in their pants while trying to board an airplane at Miami International Airport in April.

After discovering the reptiles, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials posted images on X, formerly Twitter, on April 30 that showed the snakes hidden in a bag. 

d732288b-Snakes-found-at-airport.jpg

TSA officials found snakes hidden in a passenger's pants in April at Miami International Airport. (Photo courtesy of TSA Gulf) 

The incident occurred on April 26 and the TSA noted that the snakes were handed over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. 

It’s unknown if the snakes were the passenger’s pets or if the individual was trying to move them out of the city.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.


 