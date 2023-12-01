Slick City, world's first waterless water park set to open at Katy Mills Mall

"Slick City is the very first ever waterless water park in the state of Texas," said area manager Kevin Dugal. "We have 55,000 square feet with 11 awesome slides. We have many different aerial attractions like zip lining, swings. We have sports courts for basketball, soccer, dodge ball."

"It's a different concept unlike anything you've ever seen at an indoor slide park," said general manager Kimberly Dunlap. "A lot of us grew up going to the water park this is indoors, without the sun without the water, it's just a different concept."

"We cater to all different age groups whether you're just learning to walk all the way up to adults," Dugal said. "We do corporate outings. We focus on the best birthday party ever."

"We are open Monday through Thursday 1 to 8:30 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.," said Dunlap.

The projected opening is set for next Friday you can check Slick City's Facebook and Instagram.

