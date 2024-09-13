In 1973, Skylab was the United States' first space Station. Skylab 1-G, America’s first space station training module has been on display inside Space Center Houston's Starship Gallery for decades.

Paul Spana, Space Center Houston's director of Collections and Curator and his team discovered food, medical kits, sleep restrainers and more in the storage lockers of the Skylab Astronaut Trainer. They had been untouched for over 50 years in what essentially became an epic time capsule!

