article

Authorities need the public’s help to identify a suspect in a sexual assault in Houston.

Crime Stoppers released a sketch of an unidentified suspected wanted in connection to a sexual assault in the 12600 block of Dunlap Road around 5 p.m. March 16.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON NEWS

According to Crime Stoppers, the suspect forced the victim into a vehicle, drove to a nearby location, and sexually assaulted the victim. The suspect fled in an unknown direction.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to 5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.