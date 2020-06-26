Six confirmed COVID-19 cases reported at NW Houston nursing facility

article

Harris County Public Health, along with Texas Health and Human Services, announced on Friday they are investigating a COVID-19 outbreak at a northwest Houston nursing facility.

According to a release, the COVID-19 outbreak is located at Park Manor of CyFair. Officials said their investigation into the facility began back on May 28 after an individual tested positive for COVID-19.

By the beginning of June, officials said nine individuals tested positive.

The release stated that there have been 10 deaths, six confirmed COVID-19 deaths, and four pending medical record review.

Officials added that 68 residents and staff members are currently being monitored by HCPH for COVID-19.

HCPH reported they issued public health control orders to the facility to ensure compliance with infection control and prevention, to track viral transmission of the virus causing COVID-19 and COVID-19 related deaths.

As has been reported, the elderly and people with underlying health conditions or weakened immune systems are at much higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19, including hospitalizations and death.