Simone Biles shares her thoughts after being awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom

Simone Biles was one of 17 people who was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Joe Biden on Thursday afternoon at the White House.

The award is presented to people who have made "exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors," the White House said in a statement on July 1.

Biles spoke with FOX 26's following the event saying, "I think it honestly was one of the most special besides being engaged, you're standing on top of an Olympic podium."

Simone also said sharing the moment with her fiance and family was special.

"Yeah, it was really exciting. I know, my parents know, the meaning behind this medal a little bit more than I have. Obviously, we've heard about it, but we had to really look in depth on it. But once we got that call, and we knew that I was going to be receiving this, we were super excited, celebrated with a glass of champagne. And I think we'll do the same tonight."

Biles, who is from Spring, Texas, and is a seven-time Olympic medalist, used her platform to advocate for athletes' mental health and safety, children in the foster car system, and victims of sexual assault.

During the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Biles removed herself from competition during the team gymnastic finals and sat out of the all-around final as well. Biles said on her social media page that she was dealing with what was defined as "the twisties:" the sudden inability to feel comfortable while twisting in mid-air.

A week later, Biles returned to the competition floor and secured a bronze medal during the balance beam finals.

Following competition, she returned to Houston to a massive crowd of fans and supporters at Bush Intercontinental Airport to came to see "the greatest gymnast of all time."

Back in Feburary, Biles announced her engagement to Houston Texans' safety Jonathan Owens saying it was "the easiest yes."