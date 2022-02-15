Simone Biles engaged to Houston Texans' Jonathan Owens

article

Simone Biles said "the easiest yes" to Houston Texans' safety Jonathan Owens.

The couple each shared photos from the proposal to their social media pages on Tuesday.

SIGN UP FOR THE FOX 26 NEWSLETTER

The NFL player proposed to the seven-time Olympic medalist on Valentine's Day at Brenner's on the Bayou in Houston.

Owens wrote, "Woke up this morning with a fiancée."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APP FOR THE LATEST ALERTS

Biles captioned her photo, "THE EASIEST YES. I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ."

The two have been dating since 2020, and have been very supportive of each other's careers.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE