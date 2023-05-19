article

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 66-year-old woman who was reported missing from Conroe.

According to the alert, Lisa Becraft was last seen around 5 p.m. May 16 in the 3000 block of Waukegan Road.

Becraft is 5’1" tall, 165 pounds, with brown eyes and blonde hair. There is no information on what she was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at (936)760-5800.