A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing woman from Houston.

According to the alert, Martha Porter, 78, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the 5900 block of Antoine Drive.

Martha Porter (Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety)

She is described as a Black female, 5’7" tall, 180 pounds with brown eyes and red or auburn hair.

She was last seen wearing a red wig, a black and white checkered shirt, a brown purse and black pants.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.