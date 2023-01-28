article

A Houston Regional Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Harris County man with Alzheimer’s disease.

According to the alert, Clarence Toles, 70, was last seen around 7:45 a.m. Friday in the 7700 block of Woodnettle Lane.

Toles is believed to be driving a 2008 Chevrolet pickup truck with Texas license plate GRP6803.

He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, black pants and black shoes. He is 6’1" tall, 225 pounds, with brown eyes, and he is bald.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts should contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-755-7427.