Nancy Guthrie billboards go up in Greater Houston as search continues

The Brief 15 billboards are now posted across the Houston area, urging anyone with information to come forward. The FBI released surveillance video showing a masked person outside Nancy Guthrie’s home early Sunday, Feb. 1. A person of interest was also questioned. Texas EquuSearch says the billboards could trigger a phone call that could lead to answers.



Billboards featuring missing 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie are now popping up across the Houston area — including two in Santa Fe — as investigators push for tips in a case that has drawn national attention.

Latest on Nancy Guthrie search

Big picture view:

The billboard rollout comes the same day the FBI released surveillance video from outside Guthrie’s home that appears to show a masked individual tampering with the front door camera early Sunday morning, Feb. 1.

At the same time, authorities confirmed a person of interest was questioned in connection with the case. That person was later released.

Investigators are asking the public to review the FBI-released surveillance video closely and report any information that could help identify the masked person.

Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 11 latest updates

Nancy Guthrie billboards in Houston area

What we know:

The billboard campaign remains up across the Houston area — including two in Santa Fe — as investigators continue working on leads and asking the public for tips.

According to placement information from Clear Channel Outdoor, the 15 billboards are posted along major roadways across the region, including:

Highway 6 in Santa Fe (two locations near Avenue P)

Highway 225 in Pasadena (near Spooner Road)

I-45 Gulf Freeway in La Marque (near Magnolia)

Highway 6 near FM 521 in Arcola

I-10 Katy Freeway near FM 1458 in San Felipe

Highway 146 near Bel Road in Kemah

I-10 East Freeway near Thompson Road in Baytown

I-69 Southwest Freeway near FM 2218 in Rosenberg

Highway 290 near FM 1488 in Hempstead

I-45 North Freeway near FM 1097 in Willis

The billboards are scheduled to remain up through late May.

‘Does a billboard help?'

What they're saying:

FOX 26 spoke with Tim Miller, with Texas EquuSearch — a private search expert who is not involved in the investigation — who says billboards may not answer every question, but can be a tool to keep the case visible and trigger the right tip.

Miller says awareness campaigns can bring in valuable information — even if investigators have to sort through a high volume of calls.

"Does a billboard help? I don’t know. Does it hurt? I don’t think it hurts. I mean, it only takes that one call, and I’m sure that they’re getting thousands of calls and different things coming in," Miller told FOX 26.

Clear Channel Outdoor says it is donating digital billboard space to help keep the case visible. In a statement to FOX 26, the company said, "Our hearts and thoughts are with the family and friends of Nancy Guthrie, and we hope for her safe return. We are cooperating and supporting law enforcement in their search for Nancy Guthrie by donating space on our digital billboards, which are live now, and broadcasting her image across Houston and other surrounding areas in our footprint."