Elderly woman reported missing located by Harris Co. authorities, Silver Alert canceled

UPDATE: The Harris County Sheriff's Office is reporting that Dora Reyes was found.

Officials have issued a SILVER ALERT Friday for a 96-year-old woman last seen in north Houston.

According to the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office, Dora Reyes was last seen in the 600 block of Hollyvale Dr. near Aldine and Hardy Toll Rd.

She was also last seen wearing a white shirt, a grey sweater, and black pants while operating a blue, rolling walker.

Officials say Ms. Reyes is diagnosed with dementia and is in need of her medication.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're encouraged to call the Sheriff's Office at 713-755-7427.