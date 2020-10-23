Silver Alert issued for missing woman, 73, last seen in Tomball

article

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 73-year-old woman who was last seen in Tomball.

According to the alert, Susan Edmondson was last seen around 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the 11700 block of River Vince Ct.

Susan is 5’7” tall, 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She may be traveling in a gray 2013 Honda CRV with Texas license plate CDK3698.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office at (281)376-3472.

