SILVER ALERT discontinued for missing woman, 57, last seen in north Houston

Authorities have discontinued a SILVER ALERT for a missing woman last seen in north Houston.

MORE MISSING PERSONS COVERAGE

This after the Texas Center for the Missing said Elisa Duarte, 57, was last seen Saturday evening on Airline Dr. and Burress St.

E. Duarte (Photo courtesy of Texas Center for the Missing)

Duarte has been described as 4' 11" weighing about 100 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

CHECK OUT FOX 26's: THE MISSING

As of midday Sunday afternoon, authorities confirmed Duarte was found safe.