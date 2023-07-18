Silver Alert issued for missing Houston-area man

Authorities are looking for 66-year-old Alred Martin.



According to the alert, Burnett was last seen in The 300 block of Gray Street at 04:45 PM on Monday.

MORE MISSING PERSONS

Burnett is described as a Black male, 5’4" tall, 200 pounds, and brown eyes.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APP

He was last seen wearing a yellow striped shirt, blue hospital pants, and white sandals.

If you have seen Martin, contact the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840.







