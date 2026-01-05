Harris County fire: Woman charged after burning boyfriends clothes in BBQ pit, causes large apartment fire

The Brief A woman has been charged in connection with a large apartment fire that occurred in Sheldon on Monday morning. When investigators arrived, they learned there was a domestic disturbance which led to a woman burning her boyfriend's clothes in a barbecue pit on a balcony. 13 apartments were damaged from fire, smoke or water.



Harris County apartment fire: Woman charged with reckless arson following large apartment fire

According to the Harris County Fire Marshal PIO Brandi Dumas, the Sheldon Fire Department were called out to a fire.

When investigators arrived, they learned there was a domestic disturbance which led to a woman burning her boyfriend's clothes in a barbecue pit on a balcony.

Photo from the scene (Source: SkyFOX)

Officials said the woman attempted to put out the fire and thought she had.

However, officials said the fire rekindled and got into the attic and spread to other apartments.

In all, 13 apartments were damaged from fire, smoke or water.

There was also a collapse that occurred from the second floor to the first floor.

No injuries were reported.

The woman was charged with reckless arson.

She was also taken to the hospital for unknown reasons.