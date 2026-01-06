Sheldon Road crash: Woman airlifted, another injured in head-on collision in Harris County

The Brief Harris County authorities are on the scene following a head-on collision in Harris County that occurred on Tuesday evening. According to officials, the collision occurred on Sheldon Road near Business 90. Officials said the crash involved two vehicles.



Harris County authorities are on the scene following a head-on collision in Harris County that occurred on Tuesday evening.

Harris County crash: Authorities on scene of two-vehicle crash on Sheldon Road

What we know:

According to officials, the collision occurred on Sheldon Road near Business 90.

Officials said the crash involved two vehicles, both said to be pickup trucks.

When authorities arrived, they found a white F-250 and a Ford F-150 in the middle lanes of Sheldon Road.

Authorities stated that Sheldon Road is a two-lane road with no divider.

Officials stated a woman who was driving the F-250 failed to drive in a single lane for unknown reasons, crossed over into the northbound lanes, and struck the Ford F-150, also driven by another woman.

The driver of the F-250 was taken to the hospital by ambulance in unknown condition, but officials said she's expected to survive.

Officials added the driver of the F-150 was airlifted to Memorial Hermann in stable condition. She's also expected to survive.

Two passengers were also inside of the F-150. Both are expected to survive as well, authorities said.

Authorities said Sheldon Road is closed in both directions.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide conditions of the two passengers that were inside the F-150, nor did they say if they were taken to the hospital.