Eastex Freeway chase: Suspect arrested after 75 minute long pursuit, SWAT called

The Brief Harris County authorities report a 53-year-old male was arrested after leading deputies on an hour-and 15-minute-long chase. Initially, deputies were called about a hit-and-run with injuries. Deputies attempted to use emergency equipment and spike strips to stop the vehicle. One deputy shot their weapon, according to Chief Deputy Tommy Diaz.



A 53-year-old suspect was arrested after leading law enforcement agencies on a more than an hour-long chase through northeast Harris County.

75-minute long chase in Houston

What we know:

Chief Deputy Tommy Diaz with Harris County Sheriff's Office reports an off-duty Precinct 4 constable deputy called around 9:47 p.m. on Sunday about a hit-and-run with injuries.

The suspect, 53-year-old Omar Moreno, was driving a military-style tractor trailer and was soon found by authorities.

Courtesy of Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez

According to Chief Diaz, responding deputies activated emergency equipment but the suspect still did not stop and a chase ensued. The sheriff's office also attempted to use spike strips multiple times to flatten the vehicle's tires, but the suspect continued fleeing from authorities.

At some point, the vehicle stopped near Beltway 8 at Garrett Road and deputies approached, officials said. One deputy did shoot their weapon, but the suspect sped off in their vehicle, continuing the chase.

The chase continued into the east side of Houston as the suspect got on I-10, took the Waco exit and circled back to get on Eastex Freeway mainlanes.

Chief Diaz says Texas DPS troopers came to assist and shot their weapons at the suspect to stop the chase, but it did not help.

At this point, the vehicle's tires had gone flat and come to a stop near U.S. 59 and Little York, officials said.

Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

The Harris County SWAT team was called to the scene to make contact with the suspect and get him out of the vehicle by using verbal commands. When that didn't work, authorities decided to use tear gas to get him out.

According to Chief Diaz, the suspect was taken into custody and is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of evading.

It is believed the suspect hit at least 10 vehicles.

Authorities say EMS was called for one civilian who was reportedly injured in the hit-and-run.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect is unknown at this time.

Authorities have not confirmed the condition of the hit-and-run victim.