Houston seniors stranded as elevators remain out of service

The Brief Elderly residents across Houston are being stranded in their homes as elevators continue to break down at senior living facilities, prompting FOX 26 to investigate a growing safety concern. At an Independence Heights independent living facility, the only elevator has been out for more than a week, leaving residents with serious medical conditions unable to reach doctor appointments, groceries, or even leave their floors. While the nonprofit operator says repairs are imminent, a state lawmaker warns this is part of a wider problem and is pushing for stronger elevator safety rules to protect seniors statewide.



For the third time in three weeks, we're highlighting serious concerns at senior living facilities across the Houston area where elevators have been out of service, leaving elderly residents stranded in their homes.

This latest case is in the Independence Heights community at 109 East Whitney Street, where residents say the building’s only elevator has been down for a full week.

I reached out to multiple agencies to determine who is responsible when elevators go out at independent senior living facilities — and what oversight exists.

What we know:

Agencies Contacted About Elevator Oversight and Responsibility

Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR):

TDLR told said that although they regulate elevators statewide, this particular elevator is located within the City of Houston and is not under their jurisdiction.

City of Houston:

The city said it does not have oversight of the elevator at this facility.

Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC):

HHSC said the building is classified as an independent living facility, so the agency does not have oversight.

Houston Fire Department:

The Fire Department said responsibility for elevator inspections would fall under Houston Permitting and Building Code Enforcement. Fire inspectors would only become involved if the elevator served as a means of fire egress, at which point they would ensure safe egress is maintained.

What they're saying:

Residents share concerns, and the building operator responds

Because this is an independent living facility, we learned it was ultimately the nonprofit organization that operates the building who bears responsibility for getting the elevator repaired.

Residents say the repeated outages are more than an inconvenience — they can be dangerous.

81-year-old resident Ella Brooks said this is not the first time the elevator has gone out during the two years she has lived there.

"The elevator has been going out, and I couldn’t get out to doctor appointments, grocery stores, or something I need," she said. "I couldn’t go to church Sunday, which I enjoy going to church."

She says she cannot use the stairs due to multiple medical conditions.

"I have two hip replacements on both sides. I have a knee replacement. I have a stitch on my right knee, and I have two stents in my heart," she said. "I cannot operate stairs, because I am on a walker."

When I asked what residents are told when the elevator goes out, she said the response rarely changes.

"They’re going to order a part, and we have to wait until the part comes in. That’s all we hear."

Residents say the outages disrupt their daily lives and healthcare.

"We can’t get this, and we can’t get that, and we’ve worked all of our days for this," she said.

"This has to stop because we have to change our doctor’s appointments, and that’s hard for us to do," she added. "I have diabetes and I’m in a bad state with it, and I need better service."

The other side:

Response From the Nonprofit That Operates the Building : The Housing Corporation of Greater Houston.

After repeated requests to get some answers, we spoke with The Houston Corporation of Greater Houston, which operates the building. They provided the following information:

Elevator outage began: December 31 (New Year’s Eve)

Cause: Elevator motor malfunction

Compliance status: Elevator has a valid Certificate of Compliance from the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

Repair status: Service company Otis/Amtech contacted; parts ordered and delivered; repairs expected to be completed by the end of the day Wednesday

Resident support: Staff checking in with residents who have mobility limitations

Resident communication: Management says residents were notified about the repair timeline and safety plans.

What's next:

State Representative Responds

State Representative Charlene Ward Johnson, who represents District 139, had members of her office on-site at the facility Tuesday and sent the following statement about the ongoing issue. We spoke to her days before Christmas about another elevator outage at a facility in Acres Homes: