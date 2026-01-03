Midtown-area crash pushes Houston METRO bus from overpass onto Highway 69

The Brief A Houston METRO bus and another vehicle were involved in a crash near the McGowen overpass above Highway 59 and 288. The bus driver and passengers have been removed from the bus. A person in the other vehicle is said to be in critical condition. It may take a few hours before southbound I-69 is cleared.



Multiple people were injured on Saturday after a crash led to a Houston METRO bus falling off a Midtown-area overpass.

Houston Midtown: Bus falls from overpass

Image 1 of 4 ▼

What we know:

According to METRO police, the bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle while driving over the McGowen Street overpass above Highways 59 and 288.

Officials say a call about the crash came in just before 3 p.m.

It's believed the second vehicle rear-ended the bus, causing it to go off the McGowen overpass and onto the side of southbound Highway 59.

Officials say at least 14 people were injured in this crash. One person in the vehicle that rear-ended the bus is said to be in critical condition.

Everyone else's injuries are said to be minor-to-moderate.

At least twelve bus passengers and the driver were taken off the bus. Authorities say the bus driver's leg was stuck after the crash, and many tools were needed to get her out.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified.

There are no other details about what led up to the crash.

Hours-long shutdown

What's next:

Crews are now expected to cut the embankment to bring the bus down.

The highway is blocked off in the area, and it could take some hours before it's reopened.