Houston crime: String of collectible store break-ins, Pokémon cards targeted

The Brief At least four collectible stores hit in the Houston area recently. Pokémon cards, and other high-valued items stolen. In one case, thieves cut a hole through the wall to get inside a business in Richmond.



Authorities are investigating a string of break-ins at collectible stores across the Houston area, where thieves are targeting high-value Pokémon cards and other related items.

What we know:

At least four stores have been hit in recent weeks. The most recent case happened at SJ Cards along Plantation Drive in Richmond, where surveillance video shows suspects breaking into a neighboring business and cutting a hole through the wall to get inside the store.

An employee says it's devastating, especially since the business had only been open for about two weeks.

Three other stores in Katy and Cypress have also been targeted. Rev Collectibles was hit twice, with valuable Pokémon items stolen. Omega Gaming reported a large quantity of Pokémon cards taken, while Ferguson Brothers lost sports collectibles, including autographed jerseys and signed balls.

Store owners say Pokémon cards are more valuable than ever, with some individual cards worth hundreds of dollars. That popularity, they say, makes the items easy to resell online or at other shops, and attractive to thieves.

"It’s very scary," one owner said, noting the overall losses across all stores are estimated to be in the tens of thousands of dollars.

Investigators are now working to determine whether the cases are connected. In the meantime, store owners are warning other businesses.

Some businesses say they’re installing steel walls, and even hiring armed overnight security to protect their shops.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are both investigating the break-ins. Anyone with information is urged to contact law enforcement.