SILVER ALERT issued for missing elderly man last seen in Walker County

Authorities are asking for your help to find a missing elderly man, who was last seen in Walker County.

According to the Texas Center for the Missing, John Treadwell, 78, of Huntsville was last seen Friday around 8:30 a.m. in Walker County in a brown Ford Explorer with the Texas license plate that reads: HLD-6397.

Treadwell has been described as 5'7 with short, grey hair and hazel colored-eyes weighing about 220 pounds.

If you have seen him, you're asked to call the Walker Co. Sheriff's Office at 936-435-8001.

