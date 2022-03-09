Silver Alert issued for missing elderly man last seen in Humble

article

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing elderly man last seen in Humble on Tuesday morning.

Authorities are looking for Lee Gee, 80.

Gee was last seen on the 8400 block of Vistadale Court in Humble just before noon.

Gee is described as a Black male, 5'8" tall, 238 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said Gee has discoloration on both cheeks.

MORE MISSING PERSONS

He was last seen wearing a black or burgundy knit hat, black and brown outer jacket, rusty color sweatshirt, and blue jeans.

He was believed to be driving a green 2006 Chevrolet Silverado with Texas license plate BHJ0543.

CHECK OUT OUR SERIES: THE MISSING

Advertisement

If you have seen Gee or know where he is contact Harris County Constable Precinct 4 at (281) 376-3472.