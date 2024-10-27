Silver Alert issued for 86-year-old last seen Oct. 24

article

A Silver Alert was issued on Sunday morning for 86-year-old Ruby Lyon out of Bandera County, Texas, which is northwest of San Antonio.

She was last seen in the 800 block of Lakeview Trail in Pipe Creek, Texas at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

She has brown hair, hazel eyes and is 5'2". She was last seen wearing a black baggy shirt displaying "Wildest Dreams" on the front, baggy blue jeans, and black crocs.

If you see her, please call 911 or the Bandera County Sheriff's Office at (830) 796-3771.