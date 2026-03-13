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Silver Alert issued for man last seen near Spring

By
Published  March 13, 2026 2:17pm CDT
Missing Persons
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • Benjamin Blount was last seen Thursday afternoon on Cypress Station Drive.
    • The 70-year-old reportedly has dementia and "may appear confused or disoriented."
    • Anyone with information can call the Harris County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers.

HOUSTON - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man last seen near the Spring area on Thursday afternoon.

Harris County Silver Alert: Benjamin Blount

Benjamin Blount (Photo credit: Harris County Sheriff's Office)

What we know:

Officials say 70-year-old Benjamin Blount was last seen at about 4 p.m. Thursday on Cypress Station Drive, close to the North Freeway.

Blount was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, black shoes, and a brown jacket.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says Blount has been diagnosed with dementia and may be "confused or disoriented."

What we don't know:

No other descriptions are available.

There is no information on where Blount may have traveled to.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can do one of the following:

  • Call the Harris County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) Missing Perons Unit: 713-274-9270
  • Email HCSOMissingTipLine@sheriff.hctx.net
  • Send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)

The Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office and Texas Center for the Missing.

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