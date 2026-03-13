Silver Alert issued for man last seen near Spring
HOUSTON - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man last seen near the Spring area on Thursday afternoon.
Harris County Silver Alert: Benjamin Blount
Benjamin Blount (Photo credit: Harris County Sheriff's Office)
What we know:
Officials say 70-year-old Benjamin Blount was last seen at about 4 p.m. Thursday on Cypress Station Drive, close to the North Freeway.
Blount was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, black shoes, and a brown jacket.
The Harris County Sheriff's Office says Blount has been diagnosed with dementia and may be "confused or disoriented."
What we don't know:
No other descriptions are available.
There is no information on where Blount may have traveled to.
What you can do:
Anyone with information can do one of the following:
- Call the Harris County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) Missing Perons Unit: 713-274-9270
- Email HCSOMissingTipLine@sheriff.hctx.net
- Send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)
The Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office and Texas Center for the Missing.