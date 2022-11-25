article

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 79-year-old man who was last seen in Southeast Texas on Thanksgiving.

According to the alert, the last time Kenneth Beckham was seen was around 12:30 p.m. Nov. 24 in the 6400 block of Rolling Oak Drive in Montgomery.

He was wearing a grey t-shirt with a navy blue turtleneck, grey jogging pants, grey tennis shoes and a grey and orange watch.

He is 5’10" tall and weighs 140 pounds, with blue eyes and white hair.

He may be driving a gray 2014 Toyota Tacoma with TX license plate 3NZLK.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 760-5800.