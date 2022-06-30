It's been nearly a year since 22-year-old Gabby Petito disappeared while on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie.

After weeks of searching, both would end up dead. Petito, at the hands of Laundrie, who confessed in a journal he left behind after committing suicide.

MORE: FBI: Brian Laundrie claimed responsibility for Gabby Petito's death in notebook found near his body

Two families shattered by the deaths will now face off in a courtroom. This is after a judge in Sarasota, Florida ruled the Petito family could move forward with a lawsuit Thursday that claims the Laundries knew their son had killed Petito, yet they allowed their attorney to give a statement alluding to the fact that she was still alive.

MORE: Brian Laundrie’s parents will face jury for allegedly knowing about Gabby Petito's death during search

They claim their tactics wasted weeks of law enforcement's time and caused them emotional distress.

The Laundrie's released a statement following today's judgment, saying they are disappointed but plan to use all available legal means to preserve their rights.

