Gabby Petito case: Timeline of 22-year-old woman's disappearance
Gabby Petito, 22, vanished after going on a cross-country trip with her boyfriend in a converted camper van. Here is a timeline of her disappearance and the developments in the case.
Gabby Petito’s van spotted in stranger’s footage at Grand Teton National Park, family believes
The family of Gabby Petito said they believe the white camper van that Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie were traveling in was captured on footage taken Aug. 27 at a camping area in Grand Teton National Park.
Gabby Petito updates: Everything known about her disappearance
Gabby Petito, 22, hasn’t been seen or heard from since the end of August. Her disappearance involves a cross-country road trip, a white camper van, and a boyfriend who returned home alone and has also since gone missing.
Gabby Petito: Police speak with TikTok user who claimed to give boyfriend Laundrie a ride
A woman posted on TikTok that she came across a hitchhiker, Brian Laundrie, on Aug. 29 and briefly gave him a ride, calling it “a weird situation.” Police say they have since spoken with her about the interaction.
Gabby Petito update: Family attorney says Brian Laundrie’s whereabouts unknown
The Laundrie family attorney said the current whereabouts of Brian Laundrie — whose 22-year-old fiance Gabby Petito is missing — were unknown as of Friday evening. The FBI is now searching for him.
Moab murders not connected to missing Gabby Petito case, Utah sheriff now says
Utah investigators have determined that there is no connection between the horrific double murder of a newlywed couple found dead just outside Moab and the missing person case of Gabby Petito, who passed through the city with the fiancé who drove back to Florida without her.
Neighbors of Brian Laundrie join the call to end his silence in search for Gabby Petito
Gabby Petito is still missing and investigators have yet to compel Brian Laundrie or his parents to talk, but the calls for them to do so are growing even louder and some of their Florida neighbors have decided they won’t keep quiet so long as the Laundries stay silent.
Gabby Petito showed behavior of victim in Utah bodycam video, domestic violence counselor says
Victim advocates who watched the police body camera footage of Gabby Petito and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, say there are lessons to be learned from both of their behaviors.
Gabby Petito: National Parks post calls for tips on missing 22-year-old
Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks posted on Instagram that their rangers are working with law enforcement officials to investigate the disappearance of Gabby Petito.
Missing woman's haunting songs on Spotify account may provide answers
A series of haunting songs appeared on Gabby Petito’s Spotify on Sept. 1, a day after her mother last received text messages from her phone.