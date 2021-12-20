Shots fired at woman in vehicle in Target parking lot in Spring, deputies say

article

Deputies are investigating a shooting at a Target parking lot in Spring Monday morning.

Harris County Pct. 4 says it happened at the store located in the shopping center off the North Freeway at Cypresswood Dr.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST ALERTS

A suspect fired shots at a vehicle occupied by a female victim, who was not injured in the incident.

The suspect vehicle is no longer at the location.

SIGN UP FOR THE FOX 26 NEWSLETTER

Advertisement

Pct. 4 says the investigation continues.