Shooting in Katy leaves two people injured, including child: HCSO

Harris County Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect or suspects in a double shooting in Katy, that left a man and young child injured.

The sheriff's office says they received reports of a shooting scene in the 500 block of Westgreen around 5:10 p.m. Friday.

The adult male victim is described as a Black man approximately 25 years of age. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition via Life Flight.

A five-year-old child was grazed by a bullet, and is in stable condition. An infant who was with the two victims was taken to the hospital with the other child.

The sheriff's office reports that the victims were fired at multiple times before the suspect or suspects ran away.

There is no description yet and the motive is unknown, but there are surveillance cameras in the area that will be reviewed.

The shooting scene occurred near two Katy ISD schools, so the district placed Taylor High School and Nottingham Country Elementary on lockout until authorities gave the all-clear.