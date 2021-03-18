Shocking statistics revealed during Senate hearing for bill aimed at stopping repeat violent offenders

"We’ve seen an increase in violent and habitual offenders being released on personal recognizance bonds or PR bonds, along with low cash bonds, which is a direct threat to public safety in all our communities," said State Senator Joan Huffman from Houston.



Huffman is sponsoring Senate Bill 21 which addresses repeat violent offenders committing new crimes while out of jail on multiple felony or PR bonds.



"We see homicides committed by people on bond," said Harris County DA Kim Ogg. "72 homicides in the year 2020 committed by people out on bond compared to 37 in 2015."

Ogg gave the Senate hearing committee some shocking crime statistics.



According to the DA:

- In 2015, 23 rapes were committed by defendants out on bond. It jumped to 92 rapes in 2020.

- In 2015, 667 assaults were committed by people out on bond. Last year, that number rose to 3,028.

- In 2015, 231 robberies were committed by defendants on bond. In 2020, that number more than doubled to 634 robberies.

- In 2015, some 3,200 offenders out on bond committed 6,438 crimes. In 2020, some 10,500 defendants out on bond committed 18,796 new crimes.

"Crime is up ladies and gentlemen and it is associated with bail," Ogg said.