The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to locate 24-year-old Shimari Haden.

Haden was last seen on June 18 in the 19000 block of Brook Village Road in West Harris County wearing a blue colored Best Western shirt, black pants, and black slides.

Officials say she has short black hair, is five feet five inches tall, and weighs 115 pounds.

Haden also has a rose bouquet tattoo on her shoulder and a Jesus Weeps tattoo on her right forearm.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call the Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427.