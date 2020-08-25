'She's a beautiful soul who left way too soon': Mother of 6 dies from COVID-19

" She's a beautiful soul who left way too soon."

That's how Darlene Tolman describes the sudden death of her cousin, 43-year-old Brenda Martinez of Palmdale, from COVID-19.

The mother of six took ill a week ago.

Last night she died in the hospital from complications of that disease.

Sadly, not only are the children left without a mother, they too have tested positive for the potentially lethal virus.

The Martinez children range in age from 2 to 19.

We are told only the two eldest displayed any symptoms of COVID-19.

But their cases are mild.

19-year-old Juan sent FOX 11 a video of him honoring his mom and thanking the many people who have donated on their GoFundMe page.

The family has a rough road ahead.

As for now, all six kids are under one roof.

Family members said they are surrounding the kids with love and support.

Brenda Martinez wore a mask, social distanced and isolated to protect her and her kids.

No one knows where she contracted the virus.

