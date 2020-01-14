Sheriff's office issues warning about scam phone calls

The Waller County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about an increase in the number of scam phone calls.

They say no one will ever call you from a law enforcement agency to advise about a warrant issued for you or your family and request money.

The sheriff’s office says if someone calls you and identifies themselves as a law enforcement officer, you should ask for their badge number, agency name and then make contact with your local law enforcement agency.

Do not send money or gift cards and do not give your personal information.

