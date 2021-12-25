Sheriff: Two men found dead inside north Harris Co. auto paint and body shop

Authorities are investigating how two men's bodies ended up inside a north Harris County auto paint and body shop.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the bodies were found inside the shop in the 500 block of Gulf Bank Rd.

It's unclear how the men ended up there and as of this writing, officials are unsure if "foul play" was a factor in their deaths.

FOX 26 Houston will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.