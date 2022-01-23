Sheriff: Toddler dies after found unresponsive in Cypress pool

A 3-year-old toddler has passed away, officials say, after he was found unresponsive in a pool Sunday.

Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but according to Harris Co. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, it happened at a home in the 19500 block of W Stonefall Dr. in Cypress.

We're told the 3-year-old boy was found unresponsive in the pool. The toddler was rushed to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No other information was provided, as of this writing.