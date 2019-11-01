Expand / Collapse search

Sheriff: Man dies after being stabbed in neck during domestic disturbance

Published 
News
FOX 26 Houston
article

Deputies are investigating a stabbing at an apartment complex near Spring.

SPRING, Texas - A man who was allegedly stabbed in the neck by his girlfriend has died, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says.

According to the sheriff, the girlfriend was arrested after a domestic disturbance turned deadly on Boudreaux Road near Spring.

Harris County deputies responded to the scene around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

The man was taken to the hospital but did not survive his injuries.

Investigators say there was some sort of disturbance that led up to the stabbing.

The case remains under investigation.