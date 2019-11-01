Sheriff: Man dies after being stabbed in neck during domestic disturbance

article

A man who was allegedly stabbed in the neck by his girlfriend has died, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says.

According to the sheriff, the girlfriend was arrested after a domestic disturbance turned deadly on Boudreaux Road near Spring.

Harris County deputies responded to the scene around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

The man was taken to the hospital but did not survive his injuries.

Investigators say there was some sort of disturbance that led up to the stabbing.

The case remains under investigation.