Sheriff claims reports of gunshots at WiIlowbrook Mall are 'unfounded'

Several reports were made about gunshots at Willowbrook Mall in northwest Harris County, but Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says there appear to be no threats at this time.

The sheriff said via Twitter that deputies initially got a call about someone hearing gunshots at the mall, but it appears the report was unfounded and no injuries were reported.

It's unclear what exactly happened, but according to the Houston Police Department, there was some sort of disturbance at the mall around 6 p.m.

However, there were no witnesses who actually saw a person with a weapon, no reports of shots fired, nor were there reports of anyone with a weapon or people injured.

Some people were detained for questioning, at last check, but no other details were shared as of this writing.