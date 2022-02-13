Sheriff: Baby killed after multi-vehicle crash in northwest Harris County

A baby has died Sunday after a car crash involving several vehicles in northwest Harris County, authorities said.

Details are limited as it's an active scene, but according to Harris Co. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, it happened in the 6600 block of Cunningham near W. Little York Rd.

We're told at least one car is overturned, and a baby was rushed to a hospital in serious condition. Officials with the Sheriff's Office's Vehicular Crimes Division later confirmed the baby succumbed to their injuries.

As a result of the crash, the roadway was shut down for several hours while an investigation is conducted.

No other information was made available, as of this writing, but FOX 26 will continue to update this story as it continues to develop.